Housing charity criticises expected decision to let eviction ban lapse

Calls had been made to extend the ban as homelessness and energy bills remain high.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A housing charity has criticised indications that the eviction ban will not be extended beyond March, despite monthly increases in homelessness.

Following a meeting of the coalition leaders on Monday night, it is understood the recommendation being put to ministers is to let the current legislation lapse, which provides for a phasing out of the ban between March and June.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan called on Cabinet to extend the moratorium, arguing that lifting it would amount to “turning on the tap into homelessness and making an absolutely shameful situation even worse”.

 

Addressing a half-day seminar on housing, he added: “We’re not going to put a timeline on that – we’re not going to say for three, six, nine months or even a year – we believe we can’t put an arbitrary timeline on the extension, but rather we must extend the ban until we have tackled the conditions that made it essential in the first place.

“We must use the breathing space of the ban to provide solutions.”

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry called the decision not to extend the ban “reckless”.

He said: “They are making this decision in the full knowledge that the result will be a surge in the number of evictions and that men, women and children will be made homeless as a result of their decision.”

