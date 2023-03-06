Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 21:07

Fine Gael TD on hospital trolley since Saturday

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has been on a trolley since Saturday after he attended the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick suffering with shortness of breath
James Cox

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has been on a trolley since Saturday after he attended the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick suffering with shortness of breath.

In posts on social media, Mr Carey said he had to cancel constituency work "having spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick".

"I was admitted on Saturday evening by ambulance from my home. It followed a period of about 30 minutes when I just couldn't breathe. This never happened before and there is a battery of tests lined up for me. It appears to be an infection in my lung which is ironic — as I had given up the cigarettes 26 days ago today!

"I'm getting great care despite being on a trolley and want to thank the nurses, doctors, porters, catering and cleaning staff for their kindness and help.

"The ambulance crew were simply amazing and I can't thank them enough for their professionalism and care. Hopefully I'll be out and about before too long."

Mr Carey, 47, has been a TD since 2007.

university hospital limericktdfine gaelclarejoe carey
