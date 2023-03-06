Met Éireann issues warning as Arctic blast to bring freezing conditions overnight

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for ice overnight as Arctic air moves over the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 degrees.

Today will be mostly cloudy with rain gradually moving southwards🌧️



Highs of 6 to 9C for much of the country.



Colder, brighter weather will follow into Ulster from the north this afternoon, temps there of just 4 to 5C🥶⛅️



Low temp/ice warning in place➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/M0wSdvXORK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 6, 2023

The forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

Sleet or snow flurries are also expected in parts of Munster overnight.

The warning will come into effect from 6pm on Monday evening until 10am on Tuesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across Northern Ireland

Monday 2100 – Tuesday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5BfrPPk9qw — Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland, with snow showers and icy patches likely to cause some travel disruption.