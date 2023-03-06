Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 10:56

Met Éireann issues warning as Arctic blast to bring freezing conditions overnight

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 degrees.
Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for ice overnight as Arctic air moves over the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 degrees.

The forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

Sleet or snow flurries are also expected in parts of Munster overnight.

The warning will come into effect from 6pm on Monday evening until 10am on Tuesday.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland, with snow showers and icy patches likely to cause some travel disruption.

