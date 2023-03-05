Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Mayo house

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house in Co Mayo.

Officers and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a house in Castlebar at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

The body of a man was discovered inside the residence.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing, and there is no further comment at this time.