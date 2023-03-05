Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 11:54

Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin overnight

Emergency services were called to the scene on Anne Street South, just off Grafton Street, shortly after 1:30am this morning.
Man in critical condition after assault in Dublin overnight

Kenneth Fox

A man has been left in a critical condition following an assault in Dublin city centre overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Anne Street South, just off Grafton Street, shortly after 1:30am this morning.

A man in his 20s was left seriously injured during an incident involving a number of men.

He was taken by ambulance to St. James' Hospital, but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be critical but stable.

The scene remains sealed off this morning for an examination by gardaí, and local enquires are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident - especially those with camera footage - is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

More in this section

PSNI given more time to question two men over detective’s shooting in Omagh PSNI given more time to question two men over detective’s shooting in Omagh
State lab facing a major slowdown of postmortem test results State lab facing a major slowdown of postmortem test results
Court declarations would help in damages claims by asylum-seekers left homeless, hearing told Court declarations would help in damages claims by asylum-seekers left homeless, hearing told
dublingardaiassaultbeaumont hospitalireland
Government urged to act quickly to address GP shortage

Government urged to act quickly to address GP shortage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more