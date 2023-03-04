Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 09:19

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages covers a range of stories from refugees staying in hotels being told they will be moved, to Pope Francis paying tribute to murdered Cork-born Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, David O'Connell, as his funeral took place.
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times reports that the Department of Integration has started contacting 1,600 refugees living in hotels, telling them they are being moved on as the tourist-season accommodation shortage looms into view.

The Irish Examiner lead with a piece about a woman who has been living in fear since her stalker was released from prison and is angry that legislation has not been enacted soon enough.

The Echo report that Pope Francis paid tribute to murdered Cork-born Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, David O'Connell, on Friday as his funeral took place.

Meanwhile, in the UK the nation’s papers are led by fresh pressure on Boris Johnson over partygate.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Star report the cross-party Privileges Committee said the Commons may have been misled at least four times, with evidence strongly suggesting breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to the then-prime minister.

The i says Mr Johnson’s political comeback is “in peril” after the findings.

However, the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry comment from Mr Johnson, who claimed that the inquiry’s preliminary report showed he was being “vindicated”.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend says the Financial Conduct Authority has been blamed for chip maker Arm listing in New York over London.

