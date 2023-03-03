Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 11:42

Gardaí seize €370,000 worth of suspected drugs in Glasnevin search operation

The search, part of An Garda Síochána's "enhanced national anti-drugs strategy" Operation Tara, was conducted at a residence at St Teresa's Place.
Gardaí seized approximately €370,000 worth of suspected cannabis, MDMA and ketamine during a search in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, on Thursday evening.

The search, part of An Garda Síochána's "enhanced national anti-drugs strategy" Operation Tara, was conducted at a residence at St Teresa's Place.

During the course of this search, approximately €203,000 of suspected cannabis, €100,000 of suspected MDMA, €32,000 of suspected ketamine, €12,000 of suspected methoxyamphetamine and €13,000 of suspected cannabis resin were seized. A small amount of other drugs were also seized.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized by gardaí. The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

No arrests were made, the force said. Investigations are ongoing.

