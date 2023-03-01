Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 10:54

Multinationals considered buying housing estates for workers, Oireachtas committee hears

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said while businesses are fit for growth, they are being held back by a lack of talent, lack of housing and lack of infrastructure
Multinationals considered buying housing estates for workers, Oireachtas committee hears

Kenneth Fox

Multinationals have considered buying out entire housing estates to accommodate their workers due to the housing crisis, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Speaking at a Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland, said while businesses are fit for growth, they are being held back by a lack of talent, lack of housing and lack of infrastructure.

He also said the State's planning system is failing the business community and wider society.

Mr Talbot added the housing situation is having a huge impact on businesses: "The lack of available talent is driven by affordable and appropriate housing not being available across most of the country.

"With a few exceptions, our chambers have housing as their biggest challenge. It highlights the goal of how important it is for us to achieve sustainable cities and communities."

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Maurice Quinlivan said: “The recent breakthrough in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol is welcome news for businesses amid a long period of uncertainty.

“While much focus is on multinational companies and foreign direct investment, our domestic enterprise and SME sector is often overlooked despite making a huge contribution and employing people all over Ireland at every level.

“Inflation, the housing crisis which is exacerbating the talent shortage; and concerns about Ireland’s competitiveness are among the issues we expect to discuss with representatives."

Chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association, Simon McKeever, also highlighted the issue of attracting staff, stating Irish SMEs are looking abroad to try and attract workers.

More in this section

Plant hire firm challenges rezoning of nearby land for residential development Plant hire firm challenges rezoning of nearby land for residential development
Four men released by police investigating shooting of PSNI officer Four men released by police investigating shooting of PSNI officer
Manufacturers see first rise in new orders in nine months Manufacturers see first rise in new orders in nine months
smeshousingirelandtrade and employmentjoint committee on enterprise
Government 'acted in good faith' with Covid response, says specialist

Government 'acted in good faith' with Covid response, says specialist

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more