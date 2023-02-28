Driver dies in crash in Limerick between a car and a truck

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and a car at approximately 3:30pm on the N21 at Rathkeale, County Limerick.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No others were reported injured.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.