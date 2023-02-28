Iconic Dublin music store McCullough Pigott to close its doors

Kenneth Fox

One of the most historic music stores in Dublin which has been open for 200 years is set to close its doors.

According to a Facebook post, McCullough Pigott which is located on South William Street will close down over the coming weeks as its parent companies looks to restructure its business.

In the post they said: "It is with deep regret that we inform you, on Monday, February, 20th Musicroom/Hal Leonard Europe announced their plans to restructure their Musicroom consumer business in the UK and Ireland.

"This involves the closure of seven Musicroom retail stores, including Musicroom @ McCullough Pigott Dublin.

"Please bear with us, and we will post further updates when available. But for now, it is business as usual. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for your business, and we look forward to welcoming you over the coming weeks.

McCullough Pigott has been part of Dublin's music scene since 1823. Known as one of the principal music stores in the city, Pigott's dealt with brass and woodwind instruments as well as pianos.

Denis McCullough was a trained luthier and piano tuner from Belfast. Following a fire in his Dublin music store in the 1960s, the two companies merged and became McCullough Pigott.

McCullough Pigott was taken over in the early 1990s by Joe Lynch and Music in Print who kept the store's tradition as the principal brass and woodwind dealers as well as stocking the most comprehensive sheet music selection in the country.

The shop is currently run by a small team of dedicated music professionals.

A petition to save the store has already been started on Change.org with 896 people already signing it.

It was started by music teacher Aideen Cooeny who said "Many teachers teaching today including myself bought instruments from McCullough Piggott and have been buying their sheet music there all their lives, first as students, and now as teachers.

"McCullough Piggott's needs to be saved so that it can continue to provide music books and instruments to students in Dublin and far beyond."