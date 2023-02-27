Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 15:28

Dog owners struggling to find accommodation advised to create CV for dog

The amount of owners giving up their dogs due to landlord requirements has increased by a third since start of January.
Dog owners struggling to find accommodation advised to create CV for dog

Michael Bolton

Dog owners who are struggling to find accommodation are being advised to write a CV for their pet.

There has been an 80 per cent increase in the number of people who are giving their dogs to Dogs Trust Ireland due to landlords having a no pet policy in their property.

The dog charity had 394 surrender requests between Christmas and the end of January, with one third due to rental accommodation requests.

Ciara Murran from Dogs Trust Ireland, is advising dog owners to describe what their pet is like to landlords when applying for accommodation.

"It's nothing to do with the dog at all. As we know, there is a massive rental crisis at the moment, the demand is far out weighing the supply.

"Therefore when people are going to look for houses, unfortunately what we are seeing sometimes is the landlords are sometimes going for people who don't have dogs, rather than people that do.

"We have a renting with rover guideline to help people who are renting. It's writing about your dog, what age they are, are they trained, are they well-behaved, are they good in social situations, what kind of dog do you have?

"Sometimes a landlord might think of a dog as one thing, whereas your dog might not be like that at all.

More in this section

Three children in hospital after eating suspected cannabis jellies Three children in hospital after eating suspected cannabis jellies
'Blatant disregard' for rules led to near derailment of train on Dublin-Cork line 'Blatant disregard' for rules led to near derailment of train on Dublin-Cork line
Simon Harris backs increased sentencing for assaults on gardaí Simon Harris backs increased sentencing for assaults on gardaí
dogsdogs trust irelandrental accommodationrental crisis
Arlene Foster says King Charles meeting with EU chief is 'crass' and 'tone-deaf'

Arlene Foster says King Charles meeting with EU chief is 'crass' and 'tone-deaf'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more