Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 12:50

Mortgage payers could face €500 increase in monthly payments

That would mean on a €250,000 mortgage, their repayments could be an extra €5,800 a year.
Mortgage payers could face €500 increase in monthly payments

Michael Bolton

People with fixed-term mortgages due to run out could face paying an extra 5,800 euro a year

Mortgage broker Doddl.ie (PRON: Doddle dot ie) is urging mortgage holders to shop around, as some on fixed rates of 2.5 per cent could see that rate rise to 5.95 per cent.

For those on a typical €250,000 mortgage, their monthly repayments could go up by €500.

That would mean on a €250,000 mortgage, their repayments could be an extra €5,800 a year.

Doddl managing director, Martina Hennessy, says we're in a cycle of rising fixed interest rates.

She also suggested that now is the best is the best time to shop around if your fixed rate mortgage term is due to run out.

"So those that our rolling out of fixed rates, maybe they have locked in 12 months or 24 months ago, on a very average two and half per cent fixed rate, and rates were as low as 1.9%, will see themselves rolling out of fixed rates on to variable rates, which will start at roughly the four percent mark.

"There's a very big difference between lenders in the market and it's important to make sure when you roll out a fixed rate, that you take control of your mortgage, don't take a wait and see approach, and you look to see if you can save by reviewing your rate and seeing if you can switch to another provider."

More in this section

Simon Harris backs increased sentencing for assaults on gardaí Simon Harris backs increased sentencing for assaults on gardaí
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Von der Leyen and Sunak to hold face-to-face talks on protocol Von der Leyen and Sunak to hold face-to-face talks on protocol
mortgagefixed mortgage rates
'Blatant disregard' for rules led to near derailment of train on Dublin-Cork line

'Blatant disregard' for rules led to near derailment of train on Dublin-Cork line

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more