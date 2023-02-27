Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 10:35

Twitter lays off 200 staff over weekend - reports

The social media platform, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, was acquired by Elon Musk in October last year
Reuters

Twitter has reportedly reduced its headcount by around 200 people, or 10 per cent of its workforce, over the weekend.

The social media platform, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, was acquired by Elon Musk in October last year.

Twitter’s workforce stood at 7,500 when Musk took over the company, but that figure was severely cut to around 2,00 following a series of layoffs impacting Twitter staff around the world, including those based in Dublin.

The New York Times reported a further 200 employees were let go on Saturday night – impacting the roles of some product managers, engineers and those working in site reliability.

It is unclear if the cuts have impacted staff in Ireland.

The latest news follows a mass layoff in early November, when Twitter reduced its workforce by approximately 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk.

The 51-year-old, who acquired the company for €41.6 billion, said in November that the company was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Twitter recently started sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators.

