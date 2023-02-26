Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 18:07

PSNI granted extra time to question suspect in Omagh police shooting

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital following the attack in Omagh
Rebecca Black, PA

Police in the North have been granted more time to question a suspect in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Co Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack in Omagh on Wednesday when he was shot in front of his young son.

He was targeted at a sports centre in the town where he coaches a youth football team and police believe the two gunmen involved fired multiple shots.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they believe the attack was terrorist-related, describing the New IRA as their primary line of inquiry.

Police officer shot in Omagh
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. (Brian Lawless/PA)

There were gatherings in Beragh and Omagh on Saturday in solidarity with Mr Caldwell and his family.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 years, have been arrested in Co Tyrone in recent days in the attempted murder investigation.

On Sunday, detectives were granted more time to question the 43-year-old man who had been arrested on Friday

“A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28th,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police station.”

