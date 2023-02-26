Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 11:04

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The Prime Minister is trying to finalise a deal with the EU to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol but is facing criticism from some Tories.
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Here's a look at what the Sunday newspapers are covering.

In the Sunday Independent, new revelations about convicted fraudster Caroline Carey: the paper reports that she transferred thousands of euro to a bank account in the name of her brother, Kilkenny hurling great DJ Carey, from a business account currently under investigation by gardaí in connection with an alleged mortgage scam.

 

The Business Post reports that more than 80 per cent of the offshore wind projects in the planning pipeline are at risk following a government policy U-turn that has left developers “angry and frustrated”.

 

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is coming under intense pressure. Mr Donnelly did not respond to calls from various TDs urging him to correct illegal legislation preventing anyone over the age of 16 with a mental from accessing free medication.

In the Irish Sun: Singer Mary Coughlan has told the paper about a terrifying ordeal when her house was broken into by knife-wielding thieves.

In the UK, Rishi Sunak’s plan for a new deal with the EU makes the front pages of several of the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister is poised to scrap Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and is facing a growing rebellion among Conservative MPs.

Mr Sunak is also the focus of the Sunday Mirror front page which has an appeal from an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy to be allowed to join his dad in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Observer says Police Federation figures show roughly one in 100 police officers in England and Wales faced criminal charges last year alone.

The Sunday Express reports on a planned Government crackdown on lawyers “stringing out” asylum claims in order to maximise their earnings.

And a British Satanist group is trying to attract new members with initiatives including a Bake Off style event, Daily Star Sunday says.

More in this section

Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting
Man (31) appears in court charged over €140,000 cocaine seizure in Tallaght Man (31) appears in court charged over €140,000 cocaine seizure in Tallaght
Captain of vessel that collided with Chinese ship off Kerry coast denies sole responsibility Captain of vessel that collided with Chinese ship off Kerry coast denies sole responsibility
financial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starithe telegraph
A peek inside the historic home of Beamish family in Dublin

A peek inside the historic home of Beamish family in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more