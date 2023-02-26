Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 10:30

Man arrested after suspected aggravated burglary in Co Kerry

Fiachra Gallagher

A man is in garda custody following an alleged aggravated burglary in Co Kerry early on Sunday morning.

At 1.45am, a man — armed with knives — entered a property on Tralee's Chapel St, gardaí said. The man threatened the occupants of the house with the knives.

Some damage was caused to the property over the course of the incident, but no injuries were reported. The man later fled the scene.

After responding to the incident, gardaí located the man a short distances from the property on Chapel St. A number of items taken from the property were recovered by gardaí.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

