Ukraine ambassador to Ireland calls on Government to recognise Russia as 'terrorist' state

Michael Bolton

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has called on the Government to recognise Russia as a terrorist state.

Larysa Gerasko was speaking as hundreds of people joined a rally outside the GPO in Dublin to condemn the Russian invasion.

Events have been taking place in a number of countries to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ambassador Gerasko admitted she does not know when the war will end for the people of Ukraine.

"I can not say how long it will take, but it's better to ask how to help to win faster

"Assistance, from military assistance to financial assistance, any kind of assistance, will make our path to victory faster and closer."

Among the hundreds of people that have come to Ireland from Ukraine, Natalia, who is currently living in Limerick, hopes to see the war end soon.

"All the Ukrainians, across all of Europe, all the earth. We have hope, and everybody has faith, and hopefully, I think it will end in one year."

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who was at the GPO on Friday, said Ireland will stand by Ukraine all the way through this war.

"The most important thing from an Irish perspective is we stand by the rule of law. What Russia has done goes against the five fundamental principles of the United Nations charter.

"It'e been an appalling war waged by Russia on the people of Ukraine for one year now. It's difficult to comprehend the scale of the brutality.