Harris: Attempted murder of detective marks a ‘sombre day for policing’

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rebecca Black, PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said the attempted murder of a senior detective marks a “very sombre day for all of us involved in policing on this island”.

Mr Harris said officers are thinking of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and his family and offered assistance to colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

There has been widespread condemnation from various political, civic and religious groups after Mr Caldwell was repeatedly shot in front of his son after training at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI said the dissident republican group the New IRA is the “primary focus” of its attempted murder probe.

Forensic officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Harris said An Garda Síochána has extended “every assistance in terms of what operationally we can do to assist them both in terms of the investigation but also ongoing operations that are being conducted”.

“Last night, when we were informed of this attack, we reacted quickly in terms of providing a very strong presence in the border area and that has carried on throughout the day,” he said on Thursday.

“I personally assured the Chief Constable (Simon Byrne) of our ongoing support with whatever requirements that they would make of us, as well as obviously conducting our own inquiries.”

Mr Harris made the comments during a scheduled appearance before the Policing Authority.

The chairman of the group said the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell has cast a shadow over proceedings.

“An Garda Síochána and its members are no strangers, alas, to such attempts being made and many have given the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the state and of the people,” Bob Collins said.

Forensic officers at the scene near the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Members of An Garda Síochána too, on a continual basis, find themselves to be the subject of protest, of impermissible and utterly condemnable assaults on regrettably, an all too frequent basis.

“The Authority has always condemned those and fully understands the impact that they have on individuals who (work) every day and every night in the service of the state and with the intention of keeping all of us safe.”

Speaking in the Dáil earlier, deputy leader and foreign affairs minister Micheál Martin said he was “struggling to comprehend the savagery and depravity of last night’s attack”.

“Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a man whose day job is finding and prosecuting the worst and most dangerous threats to his community, and a man who was spending his free time working with young people at a sports centre, coaching them on teamwork, friendship, fitness and so forth.

“He was there with his young son, putting away the equipment, and two individuals with weapons walk up and fire multiple shots into his body, shooting him again and again, and they do everything in their power to try and kill him front of his young son and other children,” he told the Dáil.

“The very best sort of a man attacked by the very worst.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne (left) and Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) speak to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)

“And I’m sure we’re all in this House united in articulating our absolute and heartfelt disgust and condemnation of those behind the attack last evening and as has been said – anybody who has any information at all is duty bound and should give that information to the policing authorities.

“We know that many thousands of others understand the trauma that such attacks and similar experiences over the decades have caused and we do not want to go back to that. We will not go back to that.”