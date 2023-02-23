Three arrested and €645,000 cannabis seizure made following Garda search operation

Fiachra Gallagher

Three people were arrested and approximately €645,000 worth of drugs were seized following a co-ordinated Garda search operation on Thursday.

The arrests and seizures were made at various locations in Dublin, west Cork and Cork City.

Gardaí attached to Bantry Garda station and Store Street Garda station carried out the searches, working alongside the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health.

Gardaí seized cannabis and cannabis-related products to the value of €645,000, the force said.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A woman, aged in her 50s, and two men, both in their 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation.

They were detained at Garda stations in West Cork and Cork City and all three have been subsequently charged.

All three are scheduled to appear before Bantry District Court on Thursday morning.