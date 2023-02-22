Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 11:10

On-board catering returns to some Iarnród Éireann services from April

Irish Rail confirmed catering will return on the Cork to Dublin route in a few weeks' time
On-board catering returns to some Iarnród Éireann services from April

Tomas Doherty

On-board catering services will return to Iarnród Éireann services for the first time in more than three years.

Irish Rail confirmed catering will be reinstated on the Cork to Dublin route from early April.

The national railway operator has also engaged in a procurement process for catering services across its entire intercity network. Vending machines will also be piloted on selected trains.

Catering services on trains were suspended for two years from February 2020 to February 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After restrictions were lifted, Irish Rail was unable to agree a new deal with contractor Railgourmet, which provided bars, snacks, coffees and a trolley service on intercity journeys in the Republic.

Carriage Food Services will now provide a trolley service on selected services on the Cork to Dublin route from early April, building to all Cork-Dublin services within weeks.

Irish Rail said the move would mean 50 per cent of intercity customers will have on-board catering available, including Dublin-Belfast, as the Cork to Dublin route also serves the vast majority of customers travelling to Kerry and Limerick.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said: "We have been as keen as our customers to see on-board catering resume, and are delighted to be in a position to do so with this interim provision.

"We also believe that the success of the interim service will ensure that some of the inflated costs being quoted for full catering provision across our Intercity network will be reduced through the full procurement process."



