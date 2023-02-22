Ryan says there is no 'cast-iron mechanism' to deal with airport drone disruption

James Cox

It will be difficult to completely eradicate the use of drones close to airports despite the disruption and danger they can cause, according to Eamon Ryan.

The Minister for Transport said what can be done is to ensure illegal drone use is treated as a serious crime.

The issue has led to several disruptions at Dublin Airport in recent weeks, with Eamon Ryan meeting the DAA to discuss the problem today.

Minister Ryan said all they can do is ensure it is policed to the maximum.

He told Newstalk: "My understanding - we've looked at this in real detail - is that there isn't a cast-iron mechanism where you can completely eradicate the problem.

"The most important one is that we do police it to the maximum and in my mind, in any circumstances where people are found guilty that there is a strong sentence because this is a serious crime."

All flights at Dublin Airport were temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening following drone activity in the area.

A post on the airport’s Twitter feed shortly before 9pm said: “Due to illegal drone activity in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, all flight operations are currently suspended.”

A message sent out some minutes later said: “Flight operations at Dublin Airport have now resumed after a suspension of 30 minutes.”

A third message from the airport said: “We would remind drone users that it is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of the airport.

“Severe punishments must follow for anyone found guilty.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Aer Lingus called the drone disruption "unacceptable".

“Severe disruption to airport operations by drone activity is unacceptable. It is very concerning that repeated incidents of drone activity are taking place in Dublin Airport. The Plan for Aviation Safety which contains actions to address the risks of drone infringements, and which has already been published, must now be progressed as a matter of urgency.

"The severe disruption imposed on passengers, airlines and other stakeholders is unacceptable and measures to address the drone issue must be now expedited in order to prevent any further recurrence of this type of disruption.”