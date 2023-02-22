Bus services in Limerick to increase by 70% under new proposals

Kenneth Fox

New proposals by the National Transport Authority (NTA) would increase bus services in Limerick city and its suburbs by 70 per cent.

The redesign of the bus network is one of the nine key elements of BusConnects Limerick which aims to transform the city’s bus system, making public transport more useful to more people.

Under the proposals, 61 per cent of people in Limerick city would be located within 400 metres walk of a bus stop, up from 53 per cent.

The added service levels will be enabled by the extension of bus services to new areas, more routes with frequent services, an enhanced Sunday timetable and a new 24-hour route.

The new 24-hour bus service would operate between University Hospital Limerick, the city centre and the University of Limerick. Four proposed routes would operate every 15 minutes or better until 8pm, seven days a week.

The proposals will also result in more residents of the city and its suburbs having access to the public transport network with Ennis Road, Dock Road, University of Limerick north campus, Ardnacrusha and Raheen Industrial Estate those areas with new all-day routes.

All routes in the draft new bus network would serve the city centre with the main point of interchange located at O’Connell Street, William Street and Roches Street. This will facilitate cross-city commuting.

Fares will be simplified in a way that will make interchange seamless. Customers will not have to pay extra to change between bus services within that 90-minute period.

Consultation on the draft new network launched on Wednesday will run for 6 weeks.

Public information events will take place from 12pm – 7pm from Tuesday, March 7th – March 9th while an online consultation process will allow members of the public to provide their feedback on the proposals.

The redesign will be finalised in the coming months and the new network will be rolled out from 2025.

Speaking about the proposals, Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA, said: “As the third-largest city in the State, Limerick is the economic engine of the Mid-West and has an exciting future ahead. Public transport can play a pivotal role in transforming the city.

“Through BusConnects Limerick, we want to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion, and to make this place more attractive for people who live here, work here, or who want to visit here.

“The redesign of the bus network, one of the key pillars of BusConnects Limerick, will ensure we move towards a more sustainable and inclusive public transport network that provides a viable alternative to the car.

“The proposed network unveiled by the NTA in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council, Clare County Council and Bus Éireann will revolutionise the bus system in Limerick city."

She said it will see a significant increase in bus services across the city and surrounding areas as well as creating new connections to schools, jobs, public services and other amenities."