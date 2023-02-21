Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 11:54

Martin confirms Irish soldiers will assist in EU training mission for Ukraine

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin confirmed Irish soldiers will assist in an EU training mission for Ukraine
James Cox

Ireland will continue to provide non-lethal support to the people of Ukraine, and training personnel is just one way we can help, according to the Tánaiste.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin confirmed Irish soldiers will assist in an EU training mission for Ukraine.

According to The Irish Times, Irish soldiers are being sought to provide specialist training in areas such as demining and the disposal of explosives.

]Mr Martin said it is just another way we can offer support.

"Ireland has consistently since the war began provided non-lethal support to Ukrainians and the Ukrainian people... and training is part of that.

"It will be quite modest, but we are quite concerned about unexploded bombs across Ukraine which can injure the civilian population, therefore there are certain areas where we can be of assistance on the training side."

Cabinet will on Tuesday consider a proposal to approve the deployment of up to 30 Army personnel to the EU’s Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), according to the report in The Irish Times.



