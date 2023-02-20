Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 16:34

Bullying complaints don't show full extent of problems in HSE, union claims

As the complaints of bullying in the HSE continue to rise, it's feared that the figures don't begin to show the true extent of the problem.
Bullying complaints don't show full extent of problems in HSE, union claims

Michael Bolton

New figures show there were 171 bullying complaints made in the HSE across the last five years.

According to data released under the Freedom of Information Act, last year's figure of 38 complaints was up from 29 in 2021.

As the complaints of bullying in the HSE continue to rise, union leaders fear the figures fail to show the true extent of the problem.

Dr Matthew Sadlier from the Irish Medical Organisation said the problem is more widespread.

"We've done a survey of doctors in the service, and we are getting reports back where 50 per cent of doctors would have said that in some point of their career they have experienced x amount of bullying.

"Given that you have about 10,000 doctors working in the health service, it's very hard to see how those numbers relate back down to 171.

"The HSE has stuff somewhere in the region of 150,000 people, so the concept that the numbers are that low. I don't belive the numbers are that low is the answer.

"They seem very low for the number of staff."

Reflecting on the numbers of staff who experienced bullying in the HSE, Dr Sadlier called for change in the culture of the health service, as well as making the complaints process easier.

"It does show that there is a culture problem in terms of bullying when it comes to the health service.

"It shows there is an actual problem when it comes to the reporting of bullying, and as I say in our survey, we got 50 per cent of doctors reporting an episode of bullying in their career.

"That translated to 24 per cent saying they experienced an episode in the last two years."



More in this section

M50 toll dodgers: Judge concerned over high number of ‘no show’ defendants M50 toll dodgers: Judge concerned over high number of ‘no show’ defendants
Two brothers fail to convince Supreme Court to hear further appeal against murder convictions Two brothers fail to convince Supreme Court to hear further appeal against murder convictions
Man jailed for four years for assaulting garda Man jailed for four years for assaulting garda
hseimostaff bullying
Limerick man jailed for repeated sexual abuse of partner's young daughter

Limerick man jailed for repeated sexual abuse of partner's young daughter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more