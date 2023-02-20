Cost-of-living measures set to be 'significant' - O'Brien

Michael Bolton

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has said upcoming cost-of-living measures will be "significant and targeted."

Mr O'Brien was speaking as the Government is set to announce the new set of cost-of-living supports on Tuesday as current measures are due to expire this month.

It is expected the measures will target low-income families, with a one-off social welfare payment due to be announced.

While Mr O'Brien said no decisions have yet been taken, "significant" measures are set to be announced.

"No decisions have been taken. We will meet in cabinet tomorrow, and go through proposals, we will extend cost-of-living measures.

"They will be very targeted. What we will announce this week will be significant.

"We are also conscious that we are coming into the Summer months and there may be less pressure on heating and electricity, but we have to be prepared for next winter also."

Double payment

Ahead of the announcement, Sinn Féin have brought forward a proposal for a double payment to all social welfare recipients.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has hinted there could be a further one-off social welfare payment for vulnerable groups.

However, Sinn Féin spokesperson for social protection Claire Kerrane said a 'spring bonus' would target those who are most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, leading homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has called for the eviction ban to be extended beyond March 31st.

People Before Profit will launch the effort later on Monday, claiming the ban should be extended and strengthened as a result of the threats posed by the cost-of-living crisis and housing emergency.

Fr McVerry said a number of factors are playing into the housing crisis.

"We have record numbers of homeless people, we have vastly reduced numbers of private accommodation available to people who are looking for it.

"Landlords are exiting the market on mass, the prospects for the future are extremely grim, so I think there are a number of things at play that make the future look very, very bleak."