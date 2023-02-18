Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 16:07

Security alert follows attempted hijacking in Derry

The PSNI said three armed and masked men approached a delivery driver.
Security alert follows attempted hijacking in Derry

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A security alert in under way in Derry following an incident in which armed and masked men attempted to hijack a car.

Police are in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area of the city on Saturday.

It follows the report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area at approximately 9.35pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.

“The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm.

“The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground.

“The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large-scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage which can assist to dial 101 also.”



More in this section

NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed
Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí
Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed
ulsterhijackingpsni
Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more