Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 09:33

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

All the headlines from the day's national newspapers
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Investigations into election funds, plans to ease pressures of the health system and Daniel Kinahan's travel arrangements are some of the stories covered in Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with 'Protocol deal to recognise status of North', as EU leaders are expected to push for a solution to the Norther Ireland Protocol deadlock at a conference in Munch, which British prime minister is set to attend.

The paper also reports the Standards in Public Office commission is investigating Sinn Féin regarding its declarations of funds spent during election campaigns.

The Irish Examiner reads: 'Nothing ruled out' to fix hospitals, quoting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who visited Limerick on Friday where protests were being held to highlight the continuing level of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick.

The Echo's headline reads: Lift on eviction ban is leaving families at risk', while the Irish Daily Mail covers the resolution of a High Court case over the alleged exclusion of four children by a GAA club in Dublin.

The Irish Daily Star covers a court case which heard '[Daniel] Kinahan fled Dublin on addict's passport after Hutch hit on him failed', and finally, the Irish Daily Mirror covers the ongoing investigation into a GAA star who allegedly received over €1 million in donations with a 'fake cancer story'.

In Britain's Saturday’s front pages cover Brexit plans and overwhelming support to find water executives personally responsible for sewage in rivers.

The Times reports British prime minister Rishi Sunak faces the “biggest test of his premiership” next week when he attempts to push ahead with a new Brexit deal despite opposition from Eurosceptic MPs.

The Guardian says Mr Sunak is engaged in a weekend of “mad-dash diplomacy” over the deal, amid fears of an intervention by Boris Johnson.

Unionists in the North have told Mr Sunak his deal “falls short”, with The Daily Telegraph reporting the PM has vowed to seek more concessions from the EU.

The Independent has been briefed that Mr Sunak will urge Western allies at the Munich Security Conference this weekend to give Ukraine “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” to win against Russia.

An i poll shows more than seven in 10 UK voters believe water company executives should be held personally responsible for river pollution.

The benchmark European gas price on Friday fell to an almost 18-month low of €50 per megawatt hour, says FT Weekend.

Former Love Island contestant Kaz Crossley has been released from prison in the United Arab Emirates over a historic video of her allegedly snorting a substance, reports The Sun.

The Daily Mail claims the British health secretary has ordered an investigation into guidelines telling NHS staff to treat all patients as gender-neutral.

MPs in the Daily Express criticise BBC boss Tim Davie’s “arrogant” comments about forcing viewers to pay the licence fee.

And Britain's Princess Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell has told the Daily Mirror that he has prostate cancer and wants to share her secrets with her sons before he dies.



More in this section

NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed
Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí
Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesdaily maildaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesthe independentirish daily starft weekendi weekendirish daily mailthe echoirish daily sunftsaturday newspaperssaturday papersirish dailly mirror
Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more