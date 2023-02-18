Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 08:12

Anti-racism rally in support of migrants to be held in Dublin

The new Ireland for All coalition is planning a demonstration to counter anti-migrant protests seen in recent months
Anti-racism rally in support of migrants to be held in Dublin

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Several organisations are expected to take part in a demonstration in support of migration and diversity on Saturday.

Musicians including Christy Moore and a wide variety of speakers are expected to take part in the anti-racism rally organised by the Ireland For All coalition, which takes its name from local groups set-up to counter anti-migrant protests.

Among the wide variety of groups expected to take part are United Against Racism, MASI, the National Women’s Council of Ireland, TENI and several political parties.

The demonstration will start at Parnell Square and march to the Custom House on the quays.

The event is being organised in response to some anti-migrant protests that have been held outside centres housing refugees and asylum seekers in parts of the country.

The State is providing accommodation to more than 52,000 Ukrainian people and more than 19,300 asylum seekers – a significant increase in the numbers recorded in previous years.

RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards – Dublin
Christy Moore will be taking part in the anti-racism rally in Dublin (PA)

Hotels, B&Bs and refurbished public buildings are being used to house the international protection applicants, though the Government has warned it still faces significant challenges.

In recent months, local groups have raised concerns that they had not been consulted before migrants were moved into their community. Some have also raised concerns about a lack of services to cater for an increased population.

Politicians have argued that a lack of engagement from authorities in some cases has left a vacuum for misinformation to grow and false rumours to spread, sometimes by members of the far-right.

The Government has said the scale of the crisis has not allowed for time to consult with communities, however, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said efforts will be made to improve communications.

Earlier this month, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said he believed Ireland is in “a very dangerous situation” in relation to the far-right and the spread of “very racist, divisive, hateful ideas”.

“I think we are on a trajectory for someone being very seriously injured or killed,” he warned.



More in this section

NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed NTA appeal for bus drivers as 67 new services proposed
Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí Four men extradited to Poland by gardaí
Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed Addict who chained victim to steering wheel of abandoned car over alleged drug debt is jailed
dublincorkleo varadkarmasipaul murphykildaremigrationchristy mooretenianti-racism rally
Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more