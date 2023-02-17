INMO has no faith about any changes being made to working conditions-general secretary

Michael Bolton

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil ní Sheaghdha, has said that their members have “absolutely no faith” in any changes being made to make their working conditions better.

A big change is required, she told RTÉ radio’s News at One. The INMO visited hospitals around the country in the past month which are all “understaffed, overcrowded with high incidence of burnout," she said.

“Our members are telling us that they are practicing in unsafe conditions day and night. They have absolutely no faith in anybody making the big change that is required.

"And when we reach an agreement, they're even more frustrated because those agreements are not implemented properly.

“What they're saying to us is that they have no faith at the moment in the ability of their employer to keep them safe when they go to work or to allow them practice safely.

When you speak about nurses, you're speaking about their conditions of employment, but you're also speaking about patients and about the absolutely terrible conditions under which patients are being treated right now.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said her members believed there was a level of complacency in the system, that 400 people on trolleys was “not so bad” when in fact it was bad and there were 548 people on trolleys today, a Friday in mid-February.

“There doesn't seem to be any different action being taken today than there will be next week when we might have a lesser number or a higher number, because there's no plan. So what our members are saying is we need a proper plan to tackle this issue and it has to include funding for an increased workforce.

“You cannot open one single extra bed in this country without supplying funding for nurses.”

Hospitals were employers and had a duty to keep their staff safe, she said.

But her members were being forced to work in really unsafe conditions with high incidences of assaults

“Part of that duty is to make sure there are enough of them on duty to provide the service. If that isn't the case, they will be forced to take industrial action.

That isn't inevitable, but it is a consequence of inaction by an employer.

"So we're going to meet all of the hospitals in the next week and they will be in no doubt as to what they have to do to prevent this.

“What we're clearly saying is this is about health and safety.

This is about workers not being safe when they go to work. That has nothing to do with the procedures which deal with matters of pay and what they cover

"What we're saying is that the employer has an obligation which they are not fulfilling. And when you are unsafe you will be forced, unfortunately, to take measures that protect yourself. Now, we as a trade union are very clear.

We have exhausted every single procedure that is available to us. We have written to the Health and Safety Authority.

We appeared before the Oireachtas committee on numerous occasions, including last week, setting out to everybody that our members are not safe when they go to work, and the patients that they try to provide care to are not being treated correctly because of the inaction in relation to our current public health service. And that's not good enough.”