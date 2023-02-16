Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 17:27

Mick Wallace earned undeclared money as wine bar 'adviser'

Mick Wallace earned up to €499 a month in a previously undeclared position as an “adviser” to a chain of wine bars and restaurants, according to a revised declaration of his financial interests
Mick Wallace earned undeclared money as wine bar 'adviser'

Mick Wallace earned up to €499 a month in a previously undeclared position as an “adviser” to a chain of wine bars and restaurants, according to a revised declaration of his financial interests.

Mr Wallace was under pressure from the Left political group of MEPs which he is part of, after a video emerged in which he told an Italian colleague he had "three wine bars in Dublin".

He was also introduced as a producer of wine in Piedmont

After Mr Wallace joined the European Parliament in 2019, he did not include any wine bars or vineyard in his declaration of financial interests.

Mr Wallace also declared “nil” occupations, remunerated positions, land or property in his declaration to the register of interests of members of Dáil Éireann, The Irish Times reports.

The Wexford politician was a TD from 2017 to 2019.

In his revised declaration of financial interests, Mr Wallace states that “during the three-year period” before taking up office as an MEP in 2019 he earned between €1 and €499 a month in a position of “adviser” to Wallace Calcio Ltd.

This was in addition to his TD's salary. The declaration to the European Parliament also states that he continues to earn between €1 and €499 as an adviser to the company.

Mr Wallace is set to meet the Left group to discuss the amended declaration.



More in this section

Almost 75,000 PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees Almost 75,000 PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees
Live: Simon Harris condemns drug use, Enoch Burke challenges injunction Live: Simon Harris condemns drug use, Enoch Burke challenges injunction
Former GAA star reportedly sought bailout help from Irish-American Former GAA star reportedly sought bailout help from Irish-American
wexfordeuropean parliamentmick wallacewine bars
League Of Ireland preview: All you need to know ahead of the new season

League Of Ireland preview: All you need to know ahead of the new season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more