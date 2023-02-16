Mick Wallace earned undeclared money as wine bar 'adviser'

Mick Wallace earned up to €499 a month in a previously undeclared position as an “adviser” to a chain of wine bars and restaurants, according to a revised declaration of his financial interests.

Mr Wallace was under pressure from the Left political group of MEPs which he is part of, after a video emerged in which he told an Italian colleague he had "three wine bars in Dublin".

He was also introduced as a producer of wine in Piedmont

After Mr Wallace joined the European Parliament in 2019, he did not include any wine bars or vineyard in his declaration of financial interests.

Mr Wallace also declared “nil” occupations, remunerated positions, land or property in his declaration to the register of interests of members of Dáil Éireann, The Irish Times reports.

The Wexford politician was a TD from 2017 to 2019.

In his revised declaration of financial interests, Mr Wallace states that “during the three-year period” before taking up office as an MEP in 2019 he earned between €1 and €499 a month in a position of “adviser” to Wallace Calcio Ltd.

This was in addition to his TD's salary. The declaration to the European Parliament also states that he continues to earn between €1 and €499 as an adviser to the company.

Mr Wallace is set to meet the Left group to discuss the amended declaration.