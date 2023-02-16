Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 16:33

CAB seizes €115,000, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags in Cavan

The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by North Western Region Detective and Uniform Gardaí, the Regional Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.
Kenneth Fox

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search Cavan on Thursday where they seized €115,000 in a bank account, three Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags.

They said the operation involved searches at a number of locations and also resulted in the seizure of designer goods, three Canada Goose coats, €4,480 in cash as well as a different documentation and devices.

The operation forms part of a CAB investigation, initiated following a referral from a Western Region asset profiler, targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity.



