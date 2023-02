Kenneth Fox

A man in his 50s who was hit by a car in Waterford over a fortnight ago has died from his injuries.

It happened on the R680 at Butlerstown at around 7pm on January 31st.

A post-mortem examination will take place and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the crash, or who has dash footage, is being asked to make it available to Gardaí.