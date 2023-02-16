Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 08:14

Man (40s) dies after van crashes in Co Mayo

The incident happened shortly after midnight on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris.
A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Mayo in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident involving a van happened shortly after midnight on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris.

The driver, aged in his 40s, later died from his injuries.

His body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

The road has since re-opened following a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



