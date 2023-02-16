What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The papers lead with a leading politician’s shock resignation and Dublin pubs charging €9.95 for a pint.

Nicola Sturgeon's decision to stand down as Scotland's First Minister makes the front page of The Irish Times.

An Afghan asylum seeker who has been homeless since arriving in Ireland late last month claims his rights are being breached, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says the Green Party will seek to block the introduction of a fourth €200 electricity credit this summer in crucial talks on a new cost-of-living package for households.

A "leading medical expert" speaks to the Irish Daily Mail about the Government's plans to reform gender recognition rules for teenagers.

A tourist thought the cost of a pint in Temble Bar was "a joke" as the Irish Daily Mirror finds some pubs charging up to €9.95.

Almost €3 million worth of cocaine was seized along with 240kg of mixing agent when detectives searched a business premises in Dublin on Tuesday, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The British front pages focus on Nicola Sturgeon’s unexpected resignation, as well as the latest in the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Guardian reports Ms Sturgeon has quit due to the “brutality” of politics, with The Telegraph saying she was brought down by her “radical” approach to transgender rights.

Guardian front page, Thursday 16 February 2023: Sturgeon quits citing brutality in politics pic.twitter.com/4zEWIJaWwD — The Guardian (@guardian) February 15, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Sturgeon brought down by trans row'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/OY8kv0BINM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 15, 2023

The Daily Mail suggests the move has “plunged Scotland into turmoil”, while The Times describes it as a “huge boost to unionism” and i says the “independence dream fades”.

The Independent asks if it is the “end of Scottish independence” as the Financial Times reports the SNP are “at the crossroads”.

Metro refers to Ms Sturgeon’s departure and Jeremy Corbyn being banned from standing for Labour as the “changing of the old guard”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



STURGONE...CORBINNED



🔴 Shockwaves as Scotland's first minister says she's stepping down

🔴 It comes as Jezza is barred from standing for Labour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kXTIB7qwSn — Metro (@MetroUK) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror cover the announcement by Lancashire Police revealing missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley had “significant issues with alcohol”.

And Daily Star instructs its readers to “form an orderly queue” after Britons were offered a move to Australia where they can “live next to the beach and get a pay rise”.