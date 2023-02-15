Lawyer of Kavanagh Ní Scolai family: Cases against State could be avoided with apology

Vivienne Clarke

The lawyer who represented the family of baby Laoise Kavanagh Ní Scolaí has said that many cases against the State could be avoided if an apology was issued.

Stuart Gilhooly, solicitor and SC, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that mandatory disclosure legislation could help.

There had been some improvements in how the State handled matters, but the system was far from perfect and far from where it needed to be, he said.

He was hopeful that cases like that of Laoise will push through the necessary legislation.

People wanted answers and they wanted an apology. They wanted to know what happened to their loved one.

“I think if they get that plus an apology, number one, I think litigation is far less likely. It doesn't mean it won't happen, but it's far less likely to occur.”

Laoise Kavanagh Ní Scolai, who was a twin, was only 42 hours and 27 minutes old when she died after her heart was penetrated with plastic tubing while an attempt was being made to insert a chest drain eight years ago.

The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, Dublin admitted liability in the case.

Her father Coilin Ó Scolai was close to tears in the High Court as he read a statement about the long and painful journey and the “long and arduous legal battle to uncover the truth” of how this happened to their daughter.

“This has been a very long and painful journey that could have been avoided. Something needs to change," he said.

He told Mr Justice Paul Coffey: "We were lied to from the moment Laoise died and continued to be lied to for many years after her death. In our opinion they cared about Laoise until the moment she died, then they cared more about the reputation of the Coombe Hospital."

He said for the next number of weeks, months and years, Laoise’s own life history was changed.

The family were told she had been the weaker twin, however, he claimed they were told she had been the stronger of the two when the babies were born.

“It was particularly galling to us that Laoise’s short life of 42 hours and 27 minutes was now being rewritten. This was cruel and unforgivable,” he said in the statement on behalf of himself and his wife Irene Kavanagh. - Additional reporting from High Court reports