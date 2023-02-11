Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 10:31

Gardaí renew appeal over murder of Andrew Burns

The 27-year-old was shot and left for dead on a roadway in Co Donegal on February 12th, 2008.
Gardaí renew appeal over murder of Andrew Burns

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information ahead of the 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns' murder.

The 27-year-old was shot and left for dead on a roadway in Co Donegal on February 12th, 2008.

He was shot shortly after 7pm and later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church near Castlefin on the Donegal/Tyrone border.

One person has since been convicted of his murder and is currently serving a life sentence. However, it is believed a number of people were involved.

Gardaí said Andrew's family "remain devastated by this heinous act".

The investigators said they were very grateful for all the witnesses who had come forward and made statements in the intervening years, but are now renewing their appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

They are particularly interested in a red vehicle that is believed to have been in the car park of Donnyloop Church at about 7pm on the evening of Andrew's murder.

Gardaí say they do not believe the occupants are in any way involved in the incident, but may have vital information.

They said any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.



More in this section

Man accused of murdering garda says mental health declined during the pandemic Man accused of murdering garda says mental health declined during the pandemic
Man who collapsed during display jumping from speedboat settles High Court action Man who collapsed during display jumping from speedboat settles High Court action
Security alert disrupts crowds leaving match attended by President Security alert disrupts crowds leaving match attended by President
gardadonegalmurderappealanniversarycastlefinandrew burns
Donnelly to amend bill to introduce open disclosure in the healthcare system

Donnelly to amend bill to introduce open disclosure in the healthcare system

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more