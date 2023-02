An Irish man in his 30s has been shot dead in Australia.

Police in Oberon — around two hours from Sydney — arrested a 57-year-old man at the scene.

The news network ABC reported that the man is yet to be charged.

A gun has been seized and police say initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

