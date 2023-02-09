Calls for former Clerys employees to be prioritised in job recruitment at new store

Ahead of its reopening later this year, there have been fresh calls for former employees of Clerys to be prioritised in the recruitment of staff at the redeveloped department store.

Over 450 people lost their positions when the store closed suddenly in 2015.

A group of Labour politicians have written to the developer of the new outlet — Europa Capital and its local partners, CoreCapital and Oakmount — asking for the prioritisation former workers.

Dublin councillor Alison Gilliland noted that an agreement had previously been made reinstating staff at the famous O'Connell Street building.

"[The agreement] should be honoured," Ms Gilliland said.

"That agreement, regardless of who is managing [the department store], should be passed on, and should be central to the reopening of a new Clerys, a new era, and an era that respects employees, and respects the integrity of agreements made."

The rebranded Clerys Quarter is expected to open before the summer.

Ahead of the store's reopening, two tenants were confirmed for the redevelopment in January: clothes retailer H&M and high-end UK department store, Flannels.

Clerys Quarter developers confirmed the tenants.

The redeveloped Clerys Quarter will also include approximately 90,000 sq ft of office space, a 213-bedroom four-star hotel and a panoramic rooftop restaurant.

In January, the landmark Clerys clock was unveiled to the public for the first time since redevelopment.

Commenting on the restoration project, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy said: "The Clerys building is an iconic Dublin landmark, and it is tremendous news for the city to see it restored to its full glory."