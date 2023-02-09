Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 11:45

Gardaí seize drugs worth over €160,000 in Dublin

Gardaí made the discovery while searching a property at Ropewalk Place in Ringsend on Wednesday
Kenneth Fox

Over €160,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine has been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí made the discovery while searching a property at Ropewalk Place in Ringsend yesterday.

The cannabis herb is valued at just under €98,000, while the cocaine is valued at around €66,000.

A teenager was arrested at the scene and was taken to Kevin Street Garda station.



