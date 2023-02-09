Gardaí seize drugs worth over €160,000 in Dublin

Kenneth Fox

Over €160,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine has been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí made the discovery while searching a property at Ropewalk Place in Ringsend yesterday.

During the course of the search approximately €97,840 in cannabis herb & €66,360 in cocaine were seized.



Investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/UTxcIau4Oe — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 9, 2023

The cannabis herb is valued at just under €98,000, while the cocaine is valued at around €66,000.

A teenager was arrested at the scene and was taken to Kevin Street Garda station.