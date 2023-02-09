Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 08:14

MTU to close Cork campuses until next week following cyberattack

Munster Technological University's IT system suffered a ransomware attack over the weekend
MTU to close Cork campuses until next week following cyberattack

Vivienne Clarke

A breach of Munster Technological University's IT systems over the weekend was caused by a ransomware attack, MTU's vice-president for finance and administration Paul Gallagher has confirmed.

Mr Gallagher added that MTU's campuses in Cork will remain closed until Monday when there will be a “phased and managed” return to campus.

“The worst thing we can do is rush this, that could make matters worse,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Gallagher declined to comment on the ransom amount demanded but acknowledged a demand had been found encoded in one of the servers.

“We have not engaged, we are taking advice from the National Cyber Security Centre. We’re in a strong position, we can restore the system ourselves,” he explained.

“The difficulty is actually getting into the system because the first thing that is attacked is your security and your network management system, and it is encrypted in those systems. So it took us some time to get those back and to understand the full extent of the attack.

“We were very lucky in that we intercepted this at an early stage, which puts us in quite a strong position, actually.”

Mr Gallagher added: “Right now, we have protocols in place and we're following those through a strict methodology. The danger is that if you rush it, you make things worse, so we have our plans in place.”



More in this section

Report on state legal strategy ‘conflates cost containment with public interest’ Report on state legal strategy ‘conflates cost containment with public interest’
Human trafficking and prostitution trial collapses 'due to unforeseen circumstances' Human trafficking and prostitution trial collapses 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
Court asked to make order winding up Dublin-based plastic recycling firm Court asked to make order winding up Dublin-based plastic recycling firm
munster technological universitypaul gallaghercyberattackransomware attack
Teen charged over suspected homophobic attack has left the country, court hears

Teen charged over suspected homophobic attack has left the country, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more