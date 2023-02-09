Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 07:35

All the headline's from the day's national newspapers
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Ongoing rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria and hospital attacks on healthcare staff are covered in Thursday's national newspapers.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both carry images following Monday's earthquake, which has now killed over 15,000 people.

The Times also reports on Bertie Ahern's return to Fianna Fáil, a decade after his departure.

The Examiner and Irish Daily Mirror report on the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's appearance before the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday, during which member's gave evidence of the abuse sustained by nurses in hospitals around the country.

 

The Echo covers calls by business owners on Cork's Coburg and MacCurtain Street for works in the areas to be finished as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Star leads with an interview with a retired garda on the death of Jastine Valdez.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reads: 'The end of 'Our Father' in the Lord's prayer', claiming priests are "concerned that gender-neutral terms may be a step too far".

In Britain, the Ukrainian president’s visit to the UK dominates Thursday’s papers as No 10 investigates which warplanes it could supply to Kyiv.

Metro, the i, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times all lead with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for “wings of freedom” to fight Russia.

The story also features on the fronts of The Independent, the Daily Mail, The Sun, the Daily Mirror and The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, whose empire is under pressure over fraud allegations, repaid a $1.1 billion share-backed loan last week after facing a margin call of more than $500 million.

And the Daily Star says some “useless MPs” have declared they should be handed a “medal of service” and a six-figure payout when they leave office.



