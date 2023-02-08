Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 14:18

Supreme Court will hear appeal by woman charged with sexually assaulting disabled sons

In 2021, the woman was acquitted in the Circuit Court of the counts which relate to her sons who are each physically and mentally disabled
Supreme Court will hear appeal by woman charged with sexually assaulting disabled sons

High Court reporters

The Supreme Court will consider an appeal brought by a woman charged with four counts of sexual assault and a count of allowing a child in her custody to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected or exposed to unnecessary suffering.

In 2021, the woman was acquitted in the Circuit Court of the counts which relate to her sons who are each physically and mentally disabled. The Court of Appeal has directed a retrial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not oppose a directed verdict of not guilty in the Circuit Court. This came after the judge decided to exclude the evidence of a forensic psychologist.

The psychologist interviewed the mother as part of separate non-criminal proceedings about the arrangement of care for her sons. During the interviews, she made significant admissions that went on to form the basis of charges brought against her by the DPP.

In deciding to exclude the evidence from the trial, the Circuit Court judge noted the length, nature and duration of the interviews, the use of a lie detector and the fact the DPP had previously told her a decision had been made not to prosecute her in this matter.

She should have been given access to a solicitor, informed of her right to a solicitor, and cautioned at the start of each interview, the judge added.

The DPP appealed, submitting the trial judge erroneously excluded evidence.

The Court of Appeal found the DPP’s turnabout in prosecuting the woman did not give rise to unfairness as there was no ruse and the initial decision not to prosecute is always subject to the caveat that it can be reviewed if new evidence comes to light.

The court noted the mother had extensive legal advice in the fortnight before the admissions were made and concluded it was in the interest of justice that the evidence should be considered.

Retrial

It quashed the acquittal and directed a retrial of the four counts of sexual assault contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act of 1990 and a count contrary to section 246(1) and (2) of the Children Act of 2001. The background of the case was set out in a determination by a three-judge Supreme Court panel.

Writing together, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Ms Justice Marie Baker and Mr Justice Brian Murray said the woman met the constitutional criteria warranting the appeal being heard.

While the facts of the case are “unique”, they said, a matter of general public importance arose regarding the admissibility in a criminal trial of evidence of admissions made in psychological assessments conducted for civil proceedings, in circumstances where the woman was not cautioned and did not have access to legal advice before making the admissions.

This element may have a bearing on future cases, they added.

In seeking to appeal, the woman alleged the Court of Appeal did adequately consider that the forensic psychologist “was unwilling to participate in an assessment while criminal issues remained outstanding” and that he only agreed to participate in an assessment after the decision not to prosecute was conveyed and she agreed to the interview process.

The court was wrong to conclude there was no trap or ruse employed, she submitted. Further, she said, her consent to the assessment process was not voluntary as she had to comply if she was to gain access to her children.

The DPP contended the woman participated in the assessment with the benefit of legal advice and she was advised to obtain further advice after making certain disclosures.

There is significant public interest in prosecuting the woman as she made admissions to serious wrongdoing in respect of her vulnerable children, the DPP submitted.

A date for the appeal has not yet been set.



More in this section

Fiona Sinnott: Gardaí renew appeal for information 25 years after disappearance Fiona Sinnott: Gardaí renew appeal for information 25 years after disappearance
Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects
Spanish police arrest alleged gang members over attempted murders of Irish men Spanish police arrest alleged gang members over attempted murders of Irish men
dppsupreme courtcourtappealalleged sexual assaultretrial
Man who shot wife in head leaves senior Orange Order role

Man who shot wife in head leaves senior Orange Order role

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more