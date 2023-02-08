Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 06:23

Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects

Pregnant Ms McNally was stabbed at her home in Lurgan on the night of December 18.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Two men arrested by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh are no longer considered as suspects.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18th.

Stephen McCullagh (32), of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge last Thursday charged with her murder.

On Tuesday police said two men, aged 32 and 46, who had been arrested in the investigation have been released unconditionally.

A spokesperson said the two men are no longer considered to be suspects in the case.

Last week the McNally family said in a statement that they wanted to grieve privately after “opening our home and our hearts” for the past six weeks.

They said information remains key in the investigation and they continued to call for information to be brought forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.



