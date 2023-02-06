Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 09:14

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

All the headlines from the day's national newspapers
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Gardaí travel documentation checks, Sinn Féin's local election efforts and coverage of the weekend's sporting highlights are some of the stories covered in Monday's papers.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead with plans for gardaí to resume checks at the steps of aircraft as part of a crackdown on people travelling to the State without travel documents.

The Examiner also reads: 'Sinn Féin finding it hard to get local election candidates, "hampering" their efforts to become largest party in the State.

The Echo leads with an image from Cork's win over All-Ireland champions Limerick in the National Hurling League on Saturday, alongside a piece warning that an expansion of free GP care could overwhelm general practices.

The Irish Independent meanwhile reports: 'Insurers hit loyal customers with fees up to €300 higher'.

The Irish Daily Mail quotes Minister for Justice Simon Harris, saying he'll 'crack down on false asylum seekers', while the Irish Daily Star reports on the anniversary of the death of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mirror writes Katie Taylor has got her 'dream come true' as she's set to fight Amanda Serrano in Dublin this May.

In Britain, the papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former British prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took claims to have taken Prince Harry’s virginity.

And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure.



More in this section

Six dogs seized in Co Sligo amid suspected dangerous breed offences Six dogs seized in Co Sligo amid suspected dangerous breed offences
Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin
Two arrested after discovery of cannabis farm in Co Down Two arrested after discovery of cannabis farm in Co Down
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesfinancial timesdaily mailmetrodaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesthe independentirish daily starirish daily mirrorirish daily mailthe echofront pagesthe ithe daily mirrorirish daily sunft
Strong argument required to support purchase of new Government jet, McDonald says

Strong argument required to support purchase of new Government jet, McDonald says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more