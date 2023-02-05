Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 19:13

Man (20s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Galway

The road remains closed and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
A man in his 20s has died after a crash in Co Galway on Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the N63 in Creeveroe, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, shortly before 1pm.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also aged in his 20s, was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital for medical care.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



