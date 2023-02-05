Three charged after suspected stolen property recovered in Co Kildare

Three men have been charged in connection with a number of thefts in Co Kildare in the past week.

Four males were arrested under Operation Thor on Saturday morning after the alleged thefts happened between Wednesday and Saturday.

A large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered during a follow-up search at a property in Leixlip on Saturday afternoon.

Three of the men, aged in their late teens and one aged in his early 20s, are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

A teenage boy has been released and will be referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.