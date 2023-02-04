Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 19:18

Six dogs seized in Co Sligo amid suspected dangerous breed offences

Some 14 premises across Sligo and Ballymote districts were searched.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Six dogs have been seized in an operation against the breeding of restricted animals.

Gardaí, in a joint operation with Sligo County Council and the ISPCA, searched 14 premises in the Sligo and Ballymote districts on Friday.

The operation targeted the suspected owning, using and breeding of restricted breeds of dangerous dogs.

A garda spokesperson said that during the course of the search, multiple animal health and welfare notices were issued by the ISPCA.

A number of detections were made in relation to the Control of Dogs Act and non-compliance of regulations under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015.

The six dogs seized included a German shepherd malamute, four American Staffordshire terriers and one mixed-breed dog.

The dogs are being cared for by the ISPCA, and are receiving medical attention.

The garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.



