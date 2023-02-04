Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 16:09

Dublin Airport suspends flights after drone sightings

Flights at the airport were suspended for around 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon for safety reasons.
Flights at Dublin Airport were suspended for around 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon for safety reasons.

The halting of air traffic came after two drones were spotted on the airfield.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority said staff and gardaí "remain vigilant in relation to drone activity" in and around the airport.

Flights were suspended at around 2.10pm, but arrivals and departures were back up and running before 3pm.

On Friday evening flights were suspended temporarily at the airport following a previous drone sighting.

A spokesperson for DAA said flight operations on-site were suspended for a “very short period” on Friday following a confirmed drone sighting on the airfield.

It is understood the drone was spotted shortly before 7pm on Friday. Flight operations were suspended for safety reasons for around 10 to 15 minutes.

Last month the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) warned that reckless use of a drone or inappropriate use of its camera may result in prosecution.



dublindublin airportaviationdrones
