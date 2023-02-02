Two men killed in Mayo collision involving car and articulated lorry

Muireann Duffy

Two young men have been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Mayo involving a car and an articulated truck on the N60 at Facefield.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the Balla to Claremorris road shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The two occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The bodies of the two deceased men have been taken to the hospital's mortuary where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Gardaí confirmed the road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with video (including dashcam) footage, are being asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094-903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.