Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 08:21

Two men killed in Mayo collision involving car and articulated lorry

The collision occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday
Two men killed in Mayo collision involving car and articulated lorry

Muireann Duffy

Two young men have been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Mayo involving a car and an articulated truck on the N60 at Facefield.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the Balla to Claremorris road shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The two occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The bodies of the two deceased men have been taken to the hospital's mortuary where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Gardaí confirmed the road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with video (including dashcam) footage, are being asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094-903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
No 10: ‘Lots of work’ still needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol row No 10: ‘Lots of work’ still needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol row
Ulster Bank 'confident' it can move vulnerable customers by end of March Ulster Bank 'confident' it can move vulnerable customers by end of March
gardaimayoclaremorrisroad deathfatal road traffic collisionballa
Man who stabbed boss in 'psychotic episode' not guilty of attempted murder by insanity

Man who stabbed boss in 'psychotic episode' not guilty of attempted murder by insanity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more