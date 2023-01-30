Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:42

Live: Attack on migrant camp condemned; McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic

Your lunchtime update: Homelessness in Ireland is now beyond crisis point, says Fr Peter McVerry; and Minister of State for Integration Joe O'Brien has condemned an attack on a migrant camp in Ashtown, Dublin.
Homelessness beyond crisis point

Homelessness in Ireland is now beyond crisis point, veteran campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has said.

The "real number" of homeless people in the country was likely double or triple the official figures, he told Newstalk radio.

A record high of 11,632 people are homeless in the Republic according to the latest official tally – which also show almost 3,500 children were in emergency accommodation for Christmas.

The official Department of Housing figures for December published on Friday show there were 8,190 adults and 3,442 children recorded as homeless. The total figure for November was 11,542 people.

Attack on migrant camp condemned

The Minister of State for Integration has said he is “shocked” and “disgusted” at reports of an attack on a group of homeless migrants who had set up camp by a Dublin river.

It comes amid some protests organised by communities in Dublin, Cork and Waterford in recent weeks against housing asylum seekers in their communities – raising objections over a lack of consultation.

Politicians have raised concerns that members of the far-right are whipping up fear among locals about what would happen if groups of migrants are moved into an area.

“I was shocked, I was disgusted,” Joe O’Brien said of the incident in Ashtown.

McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic title for the third time in his career on Monday morning after seeing off the challenge of rival Patrick Reed.

The Northern Irishman sunk a brilliant putt on the 18th green to finish on -19 overall — 68 on the day — and one shot ahead of Reed.

There had been confrontation between the two in the lead up to this tournament and they had been in close competition heading into the final day.

It was McIlroy who took a three-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic although a late blunder gave the chasing pack renewed hope.

Suicide bomb attack in Pakistan

A suicide bomber has struck inside a mosque in the north-west Pakistan city of Peshawar, killing at least 28 people and wounding about 147 worshippers.

Most of the casualties were police officers as the targeted mosque is located within a sprawling compound, which also serves as the city’s police headquarters.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, said Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar, but the Pakistani Taliban have been blamed for similar suicide attacks in the past.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as about 300 to 350 worshipers were praying inside or heading to the mosque for prayers.



